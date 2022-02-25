Jharkhand eases Covid curbs; allows cinemas, bars, eateries to function at full capacity

The Jharkhand disaster management board decided to lift Covid restrictions after a steady decline of cases in the state. According to a new order, all schools will resume offline classes on March 7. Parks and religious institutions have been allowed to reopen, as well as stores to operate post 8 pm.

The state government has given permission for bars, restaurants, and movie theatres to operate at full capacity, while weddings and other events can accommodate 500 people. Swimming pools have been granted permission to open as well.

Also Read: Bhopal to get new martial arts building worth Rs 18 crore

However, for the month of March, processions and agitations in public places are still prohibited.

The decision to lift limitations was taken at a meeting of state disaster management convened by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.