LIVE updates: Russia-Ukraine war: 7 Russian aircraft and 30 tanks destroyed, Hundreds of refugees flee to Hungary

The West and other nations have imposed several sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine on Thursday. The United States has allowed refugees fleeing the Russian invasion into the country. Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said the 27-nation Nato is scared to admit his country to the global organization.

On Thursday, Indian PM Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin to seek a peaceful resolution to the crisis. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that, 4000 Indians out of 20,000 living in Ukraine have been evacuated.

Hanna Malyar, the deputy minister of defense of Ukraine, has outlined the estimated losses of the enemy as of 3 am on February 25. The loss of enemy personnel is estimated at roughly 800 people (to be specified).

Estimated losses of the enemy as of 03:00 25.02.2022

Aircraft 7 units

Helicopters 6 units

Tanks – more than 30 units.

BBM – 130 units.

From Ukraine, a large number of cars were seen lined up to get into Hungary. A few hundreds were seen crossing the border on foot. On the day of fierce fighting in Ukraine after Russia’s sudden invasion, they rushed to cash machines that were empty, super markets with bare shelves and long lines were seen at petrol stations.

In Transcarpathia, Ukraine, the Carpathian mountain range separates it from the rest of the country, and the Hungarian community is the largest of the region’s ethnic groups. On Thursday, the Hungarian police reported long queues of cars awaiting entry into Hungary at five crossings along its 140-kilometer-long (85-mile-long) border with Ukraine.

Hungarian news agency MTI reported that ‘at least 400 or 500 people’ crossed the border on foot into Hungary on Thursday. In a map posted on Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Facebook page yesterday, it was stated that Budapest believes there will be about 600,000 refugees from Ukraine arriving in Hungary. Over the past 24 hours, police in Romania have reported 5,300 people entering the country from Ukraine along its 615-kilometer (300-mile) long shared border, an increase from 2,400 the day before.