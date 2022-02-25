Mira Rajput pens heartfelt birthday wishes for Shahid Kapoor | See post

Mira Rajput Kapoor shared a heart-felt birthday wish for her husband-actor Shahid Kapoor, who is celebrating his 41st birthday on Friday. Taking to her Instagram handle, 27-year-old showered love on her better half by dedicating him a special birthday note.

Mira shared a series of stunning pictures of the birthday boy, along with a picture featuring the two from one of their tropical getaways. ‘Happy Birthday life. May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, best husband, best sage… I love you’, Mira captioned the post, adding hashtags ‘#mineforever’ and ‘#birthdaybumps’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Mira and Shahid got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in New Delhi in 2015 following which they welcomed two children – Zain and Misha.

Also read: ‘It hurts and I’m tired’: Lilly Singh shares video from hospital bed

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be next seen in the sports drama ‘Jersey’. The film, also starring Mrunal Thakur, will hit theatres on April 14. Apart from ‘Jersey’, Shahid has several other projects in the pipeline including his upcoming digital debut, a quirky thriller drama directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, along with an untitled action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.