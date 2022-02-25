‘Mom, Dad, I Love You’: Watch Ukraine soldier’s heart-felt message for his parents

While is facing attack from Russia and the situation is getting worse, a video of a Ukrainian soldier has gone viral on social media. In the 13- second video, the soldier is seen delivering a message to his family. ‘Mom, dad, I love you’, the unidentified soldier says in the short, heart-touching video.

A video of a Ukrainian soldier after shelling appeared on social media, saying “Mom, Dad, I love you. Everything will be alright.” Video: Social media | #Russia #Ukraine #UkraineRussiaCrisis pic.twitter.com/4uTeJ8wu4g — Shafi Karimi (@karimi_shafi) February 24, 2022

The video has been posted on many social media platforms, like Reddit and Twitter, and viewed and shared thousands of times.

According to Ukrainian authorities, 137 people have died in the offensive launched by Moscow, which the West says is meant to annex Ukraine. The attack has been launched from three sides, with Russia deploying tanks, naval ships and airstrikes.

News agency AFP reported on Friday that explosions and gunfire erupted in a northern district of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as invading Russian forces closed in. Reportedly, around 100,000 people fled as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities. Russian troops seized a former nuclear power plant in Chernobyl as they advanced on the capital city from Belarus.