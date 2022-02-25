Motorola launches Edge 30 Pro in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: US based smartphone brand, Motorola has launched its latest smartphone the Edge 30 Pro in India. The phone will go on sale from March 4 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. It is priced at Rs 49,999.

The new smartphone is powered by end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It has 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs Android 12 with MYUI 3.0.

The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging. The phone supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, and GLONASS connectivity front.

It also features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It houses a triple rear camera setup and has a 60MP camera in the front for selfies.