Mukesh Sahani says aim is to remove BJP in UP

Mukesh Sahani, whose Vikassheel Insaan Party is a BJP ally in Bihar, has stated that his major goal is to remove the BJP from power in Uttar Pradesh, and has urged his supporters to back strong candidates from the SP, BSP, or Congress in seats where they do not have a candidate.

‘Our fight is with Delhi and our main goal is to provide reservation for the Nishad community. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah make the promise in every election, but they forget about it once the election gets over,’ Sahani said.

‘When we oust the Yogi Adityanath government from power in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP will realise that the Nishad community does not support it anymore,’ he told reporters here Thursday evening.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), which is part of the BJP-led ruling coalition in Bihar, has nominated candidates in 55 of the state’s assembly seats.