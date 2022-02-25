Nawab Malik hospitalised after getting arrested in money laundering case.

Nawab Malik, a Maharashtra minister who was arrested in the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case, was admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Friday.The Enforcement Directorate had taken Mr Malik to the hospital earlier in the day for a medical examination.

In connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case, Mr Malik has been detained in prison by the Enforcement Directorate until March 3. He was sent to Enforcement Directorate custody for seven days by a court in Mumbai in connection with the case.

The Enforcement Directorate has previously asked the court for 14 days of custody of the NCP leader. The Enforcement Directorate arrested him on Wednesday. According to sources, Mr Malik did not cooperate during questioning. He stated shortly after his arrest that he is not afraid and that he will fight and win.