Obscenity case; court denies immediate relief from arrest to film director

The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to grant filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar any protection from arrest or coercion in a case related obscene scenes involving minors in a Marathi film. The Mumbai police had earlier this week filed a FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Manjrekar and other producers of the film ‘Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha.’

Mr Manjrekar filed a petition in the High Court on Friday, requesting that the case be quashed and that he be granted interim protection from arrest. However, a division bench led by Justice SS Shinde refused to issue any orders and postponed the petition’s hearing until February 28. According to reports, the recently released film contains sexually explicit content involving minors.