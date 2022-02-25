People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army recruitment case: NIA conduct raids in three places across Kerala, Andhra

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at three locations across Kerala and Andhra Pradesh on Friday, in connection with the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) recruitment case. The places raided by the anti-terror agency were Wayanad district of Kerala and Guntur and Chittor districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Also read: Threats and intimidation to Saha from senior journalist: BCCI forms 3-member committee for probe

‘The case relates to the recruitment of vulnerable youth into the fold of CPI (Maoist) and further training them for induction into their frontal organisations for organising terrorist camps to further the activities of CPI (Maoist) and threatening the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India’, the NIA officials said. The agency further claimed to have seized various incriminating documents, digital devices, SIM cards, digital storage devices.