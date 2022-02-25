Rajpal Yadav shares first look as transgender from his upcoming film ‘Ardh’

Actor Rajpal Yadav took to his social media handle on Wednesday to share his first glimpse from the upcoming film ‘Ardh’.

Sharing a poster of the film on Twitter, the actor wrote, ‘Presenting to you the first look of my next film ARDH!’ In the poster, he is seen wearing an orange saree and flowers in his hair.

Fans reacted positively to the tweet, stating that the film will be a smash and the poster looked ‘amazing’.

Rajpal Yadav is said to be playing a transgender role who has gone to Mumbai to become a hero. Rubina Dilaik and Hiten Tejwani will portray the role of his pals who are always supporting him. The film will have an OTT release. Music composer Palash Muchhal makes his directorial debut with ‘Ardh’.