Road rage case; Supreme Court to review verdict

The Supreme Court will reconsider its verdict in a 32-year-old road rage case involving Congress leader Navjot Sidhu and examine whether the 58-year-old leader should face more serious charges.

The Supreme Court has given the Punjab Congress chief two weeks to respond to the notice. Advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing the victim’s family, sought for harsher penalties.

Mr Sidhu’s lawyer, P Chidambaram, argued that the petitioner’s initial case was primarily about the quantum of imprisonment, not the nature of the crime. Mr Sidhu’s lawyer objected to the nature of the offence being questioned after so many years had passed.

The court was considering a petition for a rehearing of Mr Siddhu’s exoneration in a 1988 road rage case in which Patiala resident Gurnam Singh died.