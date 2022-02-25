Russia- Ukraine crisis update: Ukrainian leader pleads for assistance as Russian forces advance on Kyiv

Ukraine has broken diplomatic ties with Russia after Moscow began an all-out land, air, and sea invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, the worst single-state offensive in Europe since World War II.

As Russian soldiers continued their approach, missiles rained down on Kiev, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, claiming that the sanctions imposed by the European Union and the other allies so far were insufficient. Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of’military actions’ in Ukraine, the shelling began on the second day of fighting. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that 137 people had been murdered so far, including 10 military members, and 316 people had been injured.

Meanwhile, the President of the United States, Joe Biden has stated that if Putin pushes into NATO countries, Washington will interfere, emphasising that if his Russian counterpart is not stopped now, he will become emboldened. The Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, as well as the countries on NATO’s eastern border, have all received the first batches of US military troops and equipment.

Ukraine announced in the early hours of Friday that it had lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear complex, which was the location of the 1986 accident, and that the Chernobyl plant’s personnel had been “taken hostage.” The invasion has been condemned by world leaders, who have imposed sanctions on Russia. Meanwhile, China’s customs office continues to support the Kremlin, permitting wheat shipments from all areas of Russia.