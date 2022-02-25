Russia-Ukraine war; IMA writes to Modi, urges him to evacuate medical students stranded in Ukraine

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, urging him to evacuate medical students stranded in Ukraine due to the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The medical body also requested that the Center create a special help centre for medical students. The IMA wrote in its letter to PM Modi ‘As you are aware, thousands of Indian students pursuing their medical studies are stranded in Ukraine. Most of them cannot afford the escalated costs of air travel. Even those affording cannot travel due to the adverse conditions there. Even the day-to-day rations are dwindling, creating severe hardships for their survival.’

‘IMA is well aware of the various efforts taken by our Union government to get back Indian citizens. We sincerely and humbly appeal to your good self to give priority to our young students and bring them back as soon as possible,’ it added.