Safe evacuation of stranded students in Ukraine; Odisha CM speaks to Amit Shah

As Russia invaded Ukraine, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik contacted to Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday morning and requested help in the safe evacuation of stranded Odisha students and labourers from the war-torn country.

The Home Minister said that India’s government is in contact with Ukraine’s government and is working to return students and labourers as soon as possible.

Although the exact number of Odia students stranded in Ukraine is unclear, an estimated 100 students are stranded in several Ukrainian cities. Their parents are praying for their safe return home and pleading with the central and state governments to increase evacuation operations.

Around 60-65 (MBBS) medical students from Odisha studying at VN Karazin Kharkiv National University in Kharkiv awoke to a tense morning today due to many explosions in the city.