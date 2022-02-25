Samsung launches Galaxy A03 in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: South Korean electronics brand, Samsung has launched its Galaxy A03 in India. The new smartphone was launched in Vietnam in November last year.

The phone will be available on Samsung.com, retail stores, and leading online portals from next week. It comes in Black, Blue, and Red colours. The phone is priced at at Rs. 10,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs. 11,999 for 4GB + 64GB variant.

The dual-SIM phone runs on Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1 on top. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Infinity-V TFT display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Galaxy comes with a dual rear camera setup and also houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light, and proximity sensor.