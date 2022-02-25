‘Situation unfolding is terrifying’: Priyanka Chopra reacts on Russia- Ukraine conflict

Washington: Actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra reacted and extended support during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, through her social media handle, on Friday. Priyanka took to Instagram and expressed her concern over the safety of ‘innocent people’ living in Ukraine.

‘The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future. It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world’, the actor wrote.

‘There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me. Here is more info at the link in my bio about how to assist the people of Ukraine’, she added. Priyanka also added UNICEF’s link to her bio in order to inform everyone about how they can help the people of Ukraine in trying times.

The situation worsened after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation on Thursday in Ukraine. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry reported on Twitter that as of 3 a.m. that Ukraine had destroyed 7 Russian aircrafts, 6 helicopters, more than 30 tanks and approximately 800 Russian soldiers were killed by Ukrainian forces. However, Russian forces have thus far destroyed four Ukrainian planes, four drones and disabled 83 military facilities, according to reports from Moscow.