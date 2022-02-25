State will bear expenses for TN students in Ukraine to return; TN CM

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, announced on Friday, February 25, that the state government will be paying the cost of bringing back the students from Ukraine. Following Russia’s declaration of war on Ukraine, the Indian government established a 24-hour helpline to assist Indian students who are still stranded in the country.

On Thursday, CM Stalin wrote to India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S Jaishankar, requesting that Tamils stranded in Ukraine be evacuated.

CM Stalin stated in his letter yesterday that about 5,000 students and other emigrants from TN are currently in Ukraine. He also asked the Union government to consider sending special mission flights to help the stranded Indians.

‘The State Government has opened 24×7 help desks and a State Nodal Officer has also been appointed to facilitate evacuation of stranded Tamils in Ukraine to coordinate with the Government of India, their families and district administration.’ he wrote in his letter.