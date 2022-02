Strong earthquake hits Western Indonesia; 7 killed, 85 injured

Jakarta: Seven people were killed and 85 others injured as a strong earthquake of 6.1-magnitude destroyed over 10,000 buildings, houses and infrastructure facilities in Indonesia’s western province of West Sumatra on Friday. Earlier the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) issued a report saying the quake measured 6.2-magnitude before revising it to 6.1, the agency’s head Dwikorita Karnawati said.

The quake jolted at 8:39 a.m. Jakarta time (0139 GMT), with the epicenter at 17 km northeast of Pasaman Barat district and the shallow of 10 km under the earth. The Acting spokesperson of the National Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency Abdul Muhari said that three people were killed in Pasaman Barat district and four others in Pasaman district, adding that all the 85 wounded persons were recorded in both districts, which were the hardest hit by the disaster. The natural disaster has forced about 5,000 people to flee home and take shelter at 35 evacuation centers, he said.

‘The joint task force still focuses on search, rescue and evacuation as well as services for the quake-affected persons’, he said in a statement. The search and rescue operation for the missing persons and impacted ones is still underway, involving a joint task force comprising policemen, disaster agency personnel, soldiers, rescuers, volunteers and residents, the spokesperson added.

The Head of the National Disaster Management Agency Lt. Gen. Suharyanto has ordered that emergency relief needs should be immediately prepared after the quake. The tremors have destroyed over 10,000 houses and buildings in Pasaman district and Pasaman Barat district, the head of the Operation Unit of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency of West Sumatra province, Jumaidi, told Xinhua.