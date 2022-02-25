This city replaces Russia for UEFA Champions League Final

Paris: Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has announced that Paris will host the Champions League final this year. The match will be held at the Stade de France on Saturday, May 28.

The final was supposed to be played at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg , Russia. EUFA stripped Saint Petersburg after Russia invaded Ukraine.

UEFA also announced that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in international competitions must play home matches at neutral venues until further notice. FIFA may now move to force Russia to play their World Cup qualifying play-off against Poland on March 24 on neutral ground.