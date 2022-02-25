DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSSports

Threats and intimidation to Saha from senior journalist: BCCI forms 3-member committee for probe

Feb 25, 2022, 10:17 pm IST

 

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) constituted a three-member committee on Friday, to investigate the matter of India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha receiving threats and intimidation from a senior journalist. Saha, a centrally contracted cricketer, was allegedly threatened by a senior journalist for not responding to his messages asking for an interview.

‘The three member committee comprises of BCCI Vice-President Mr Rajiv Shukla, BCCI Treasurer Mr Arun Singh Dhumal and BCCI Apex Council Member Mr Prabhtej Singh Bhatia. The committee will start the proceedings as early as next week’, BCCI said in a statement. BCCI said that taking cognizance of the matter, the apex board got in touch with Saha and decided to constitute a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Saha had refused to reveal the name of the journalist who threatened him after the Indian wicketkeeper-batter was dropped from the squad against Sri Lanka.

