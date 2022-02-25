UAE based air carriers suspends flights to Ukraine till March 8

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, Flydubai has suspended flights to and from Ukraine till March 8. The air carrier announced this as Russia launched military operations against Ukraine. The airline said that it will be in touch with passengers regarding their refund and rebooking options.

Earlier, Air Arabia and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi temporarily suspended flights to Ukraine citing safety reasons. Sharjah based Air Arabia urged all affected passengers to contact their call center or visit its website for more information. Etihad Air ways and Emirates Airlines also suspended flights to the European country due to the rising tension.

Earlier the State Air Traffic Services Enterprise in Ukraine had closed country’s airspace to passenger flights. The authority also declared some airspace in the east of the country to be ‘danger areas’ because of attempts by Russian aviation authorities to seize control of the airspace. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said that airspace in Russia and Belarus within 100 nautical miles of their borders with Ukraine could also pose safety risks.