Ukraine-Russia crisis live: Russian military captures aerodrome near Kyiv, vows not to attack the capital

In an announcement Friday, the Russian defense ministry said its forces had captured the strategic Hostomel aerodrome located northwest of Kyiv and landed paratroopers there. The Russian military was believed to have blocked access to Kyiv from the west, while separatist forces in the east of Ukraine attacked. Ukrainian army positions are supported by the Russian army. Moreover, it has stated that it will not strike Kyiv’s residential areas.

As the Russian forces pursued their advance early on Friday, the Ukrainian capital and other parts of the country were bombed by Russian missiles, following which several families were rushed to shelters. Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president, called on the international community to do more, saying the sanctions announced so far are not sufficient. After President Putin announced the operation, the shelling in Ukraine began on the second day. The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has previously said 137 people have been killed and 316 others have been injured.