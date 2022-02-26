Abu Dhabi removes ‘Green List’, announces new entry rules

Abu Dhabi: The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has eased entry rules and Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the emirate. The decision was taken as the daily number of Covid-19 cases declined in the emirate.

The authority has scrapped the ‘Green List’ system for international arrivals. It also removed PCR testing requirements and quarantine rule for all international passengers coming to the emirate. The new rule will come in force from today.

Also Read: Ukraine –Russia crisis: US says, Kyiv’s fall into Russia is a ‘real possibility’

Earlier, Abu Dhabi would periodically update Green List of countries that were considered lower risk for Covid. Those visiting Abu Dhabi from countries, regions and territories under ‘Green List’ had faced reduced restrictions and were not required to undergo quarantine. Visitors from countries not on the Green List met further restrictions upon arrival.