Authority in Dubai announces new mask rules and Covid-19 protocols

Dubai: The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai eased Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the emirate. The authority has announced new mask rules and travel, quarantine protocols in the emirate.

As per the new rule, face masks are not mandatory in outdoor areas in the emirate. It will be optional. Wearing of masks will be mandatory in all public indoor venues in Dubai. Also, close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases who are not experiencing any symptoms are no longer required to quarantine.

Also, all passengers coming to Dubai must present an approved Covid-19 vaccination certificate that contains a QR code. Unvaccinated passengers must submit a negative PCR test result taken within the last 48 hours or a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 containing a QR code, obtained within one month before the date of travel.