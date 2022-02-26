First batch of Indian students to be brought from Romania leave Ukraine

The first batch of Indian students has departed from Chernivtsi towards the Ukraine-Romania border, where they will be sent back home. In the western section of war-torn Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs has established camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi. The MEA is appointing Russian-speaking officials to these positions.

These pupils will be transported to Bucharest, Romania’s capital, which is 500 kilometres from the Ukrainian-Romanian border. It takes anywhere between seven to nine hours to cover the distance by road. Air India will dispatch two aircraft to Bucharest, on which these students will embark at around 2 am. The Indian government is using Romania as one of the transit nations to evacuate Indians besieged in Ukraine.

The first batch of Indian students have left Chernivtsi for the Ukraine-Romania border MEA Camp Offices are now operational in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine. Additional Russian speaking officials are being sent to these Camp Offices. pic.twitter.com/OvRlqA8Q4t — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

The action comes after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his Romanian, Hungarian, and Slovakian colleagues. In one of the tweets, the Minister stated, ‘Times of difficulty that’s what friends are for’.

According to the administration, Indian people should depart the Ukrainian border with their passports, cash, basic things, and a double vaccination certificate. The MEA has put up a 24-hour control room to keep a close eye on the evacuation.

The Centre has been working on rescuing stranded Indian people in Ukraine, which is defending itself against Russia, on a war footing. Citizens in Ukraine, Hungary, and Poland have received advisories from Indian embassies, assuring them of their complete support.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is already on its second day. Heavy combat has been reported from Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine as Russian soldiers approach the city.