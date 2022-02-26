‘History in making’: A Hindu army officer promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in Pakistani army

Kelash Kumar, an army officer from Pakistan’s minority Hindu community, has become the first man to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel. Kumar has made history before; in 2019, he became the first Hindu major in the Pakistani army and was then posted to the Ministry of Defence.

Tharparkar is a district of Sindh province, and he joined the Pakistan army after completing his MBBS at the Liaquat University of Medical Health and Sciences (LUMHS), in Jamshoro. Not only this, but he has also been given the Tamgha-e-Difa, the Tamgha-e-Baqa, and the Tamgha-e-Azam for his contributions. Moreover, he took part in army operations Al-Meezan and Raah-e-Nijat against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in Swat. Several people congratulated Kumar on his achievement on social media.

Bundles Congrats dear Lt Col Dr Kelash Kumar as first ever Hindu Officer reaching to rank in Pak Army … pic.twitter.com/Jig9EeMVft — Nisar Mughal (@NisarMu4) February 25, 2022

‘All the minorities living in Pakistan have equal facilities and rights. Each individual is free to follow their religion, regardless of what rites they perform or what education they receive. An example of this is that Kelash Kumar becomes 1st Lieutenant Col of Pak Army from Hindu Community,’ wrote a person on Twitter.

Another person wrote, ‘History in Making Kelash Kumar becomes the first #Hindu officer to have been promoted as Lieutenant Colonel in #PakArmy. Congratulations, Kelash!!!’