IIT-Delhi launches ‘world’s smallest’ wearable air purifier

The ‘world’s smallest’ wearable air purifier has been unveiled by an IIT Delhi start-up, which claims it is as effective as an N95 face mask.

According to the start-up Nanoclean Global, Naso95 is an N95-grade nasal filter. It adheres to the user’s nasal aperture and protects against germs, viruses, pollen, and air pollution.

As per the firm, the wearable air purifier, which comes in four sizes, provides better protection than a generic facemask or a loosely fitting face mask. For its safety and efficiency, the product has been tested and approved by national and international labs.

According to a release, the product may also be used by youngsters, who are more susceptible to airborne illnesses and pollutants.

Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary of Technology Development Board said the device may be of significant service to society and should be used by people of all ages. He also added that the Technology Development Board, which is a statutory organisation under the Department of Science and Technology, would want to assist the start-up in bringing the product to the general public.

M C Mishra, a former AIIMS director, believes that air pollution is a far greater threat than viruses. Lung cancer continues to be the most common kind of cancer, and a product like Naso95 may effectively address the problem of respiratory disorders in urban areas.

He further said that during a pandemic, the device will be especially useful in situations where people must remove their masks for identification purposes, such as airports and security checks.