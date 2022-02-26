IIT Madras Digital Skills Academy has launched a new course ‘Premier Banker.’

The IIT Madras Digital Skill Academy has introduced the ‘Premier Banker’ upskilling programme in conjunction with InFact Pro, a Finance Sector Certified Trainer in Chennai. A news release from by IIT Madras explains that students will again a through understanding of Banking and Finance, Digital Banking, Mutual Funds, and more.

The course will last 4-6 months and will include more than 240 hours of training, hundreds of questions, and other tasks to help students prepare for a future in banking and financial services.

Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline or be in the second or third year of a bachelor’s degree programme to be considered. Prior banking or financial services experience is preferred, but not required.

Prof. K. Mangala Sunder, speaking about the features of ‘Premier Banker,’ ‘It is very important to offer courses in skilling and upskilling in a timely manner, as well as emphasis on current markets and their requirements. With our country striving for a 5 trillion dollar economy, it’s critical that programmes like our academy’s are offered as soon as possible, with the support of top academics in finance and banking sector training businesses.’