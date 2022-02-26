India-Abu Dhabi Flights: Etihad Airways issues new advisory

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced that fully vaccinated passengers from India to Abu Dhabi are exempted from taking a PCR test before their flights. Fully vaccinated passengers who are departing or transiting through Abu Dhabi also do not need a PCR test, unless it is a requirement of their end destination.

They must have a vaccination certificates with a QR code. Passengers only need to take the free Covid test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

Un vaccinated passengers who are travelling to or from Abu Dhabi must present a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure, or a Covid-19 recovery certificate with a QR code dated within 30 days of departure. Children aged below 16 are exempted from this.