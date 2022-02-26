India to face Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I in Dharamsala: Predicted XI

Shimla: Team India will face Sri Lanka in the second T20I at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 pm, today. India defeated Sri Lanka in the first match by 62 runs and has a lead of 1-0 in the three match series.

The third and final T20 match will also be played at Dharamsala on Sunday. After T20 series, both the countries will play 2 tests, beginning from the 4th of next month. The first test will be played at Mohali and the second in Bengaluru.

Predicted XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad / Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Kumara

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (Vice-Captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel.