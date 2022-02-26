Health & FitnessLife Style

Know the ‘sex tends’ of 2022

Feb 26, 2022, 11:40 pm IST

A popular marketplaces for adult accessories, gifts and lingerie has released the top sex trends for the year 2022. Lovehoney has released the list after conducting a survey.

Ethical non-monogamy: As per Lovehoney, Ethical non-monogamy (ENM) is becoming more common than ever and in the United States. Ethical non-monogamy means  a couple agrees that one or both can take part in romantic or sexual relationships outside their core coupling.

A recent survey conducted among 1300 adults found that  about one-third  agree their ideal relationship is non-monogamous to some degree.

As per experts, sex will become increasingly high-tech. The popularity of sex toys over the last few years has shown that many have become more comfortable with opening their bedroom doors to technology.

