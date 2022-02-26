Russia-Ukraine War: Indian Embassy in Slovakia issues advisory for Indians

Bratislava: The Indian Embassy in Slovakia issued an advisory for all Indian nationals waiting to be evacuated from Bratislava. The Indian mission said that it is touch with the Slovakian government Slovakia for evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine through Uzhhorod – Visne Nemecke border.

It urged all Indian nationals who wish to cross border through Visne Nemecke to fill a Google Form. It requested people who are not in close proximity to this border crossing point to not fill the Google Form.

Also Read: UAE eases Covid-19 restrictions in mosques, places of worship

Earlier the Indian Embassy in Ukraine advised all Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts. In an advisory it said that the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and it is working continuously with Embassies in the neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens.