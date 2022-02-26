Strandja Memorial Boxing: Indian boxers Nikhat Zareen and Nitu enter finals

Sofia: In boxing, Indian women boxers Nikhat Zareen and Nitu entered the finals of 73rd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria. Nitu and Nikhat will play their finals on Sunday.

Nikhat Zareen defeated Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Turkey by ‘4-1’ in the 52kg semi-final. Nitu defeated 2018 World Championships silver medallist Hanna Okhota of Ukraine in the women`s 48kg semi-final.

Another Indian boxer Nandini will face Kazakhstan`s Lazzat Kungeibayva in the +81kg Last-4 stage. On Thursday, Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) and Praveen (63kg) bowed out in the women`s quarter-finals.

More than 450 boxers from 36 countries are participating in the s tournament.