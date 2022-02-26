UAE ends PCR test for vaccinated passengers

Abu Dhabi: The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) has removed the mandatory PCR test requirement for all vaccinated passengers. All vaccinated passengers coming to the UAE must now submit an approved Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code.

Unvaccinated passengers coming to the country must submit an approved PCR test result taken 48 hours ahead of their departure. Unvaccinated passengers can also present a certificate of recovery from a Covid-19 infection within one month from the date of travel containing a system QR code.

Earlier the authority has made wearing of face masks in open space optional in the UAE. However, masks will continue to remain mandatory in closed areas. The new rules are effective Feb 26.