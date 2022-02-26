Ukraine crisis: Russian troops advance into Ukraine, the internet is being disrupted

The Russian invasion has severely harmed internet access in Ukraine, notably in the country’s southern and eastern parts, where combat has been the most intense, according to NetBlocks, an internet blockage monitoring service.

According to Russia’s Interfax news agency, Russian soldiers occupied Melitopol in southeastern Ukraine on Saturday, as Moscow conducted coordinated cruise missile and artillery strikes on multiple towns, including the capital Kyiv.

According to NetBlocks, connectivity to GigaTrans, Ukraine’s primary internet provider, plummeted to 20% of usual levels before recovering to normal in the early hours of Friday morning.

‘We presently observe nationwide connectivity at 87% of normal levels,’ Alp Toker, head of NetBlocks, told Reuters. This figure incorporates service problems as well as population flight and the shuttering of homes and businesses since the morning of the 24th.’

‘While there is no nationwide blackout, little is being heard from the worst-affected areas, and others live in constant anxiety that connectivity will deteriorate at any time, cutting them off from friends and family,’ Toker added.

‘Civilian defence groups that have been mobilising to defend their cities may be damaged if Ukraine’s telecommunications networks are disrupted,’ he said.