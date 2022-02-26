Ukraine –Russia crisis: US says, Kyiv’s fall into Russia is a ‘real possibility’

The White House said on Friday that Kyiv falling to Russia is a ‘real possibility’ as Russian forces advanced in Ukraine. ‘Russia’s military continues to move on Kyiv, even as we witness pushback on the ground,’ White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing on Friday.

‘Kyiv falling is a real possibility,’ she said.

She didn’t say anything about how the Biden administration would respond if that happened.

According to a recent US assessment, Kyiv might fall to Russian forces in as little as 24-48 hours.

Ukraine’s army stated earlier in the day that it had repelled a Russian attack on one of Kyiv’s main streets. Russia is a country that has a on victory avenue in Kyiv, one of the military units was attacked.

By removing Ukraine’s current leadership, Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen to be attempting to gain control of the entire country. Military operations, on the other hand, have thus far been centred in the country’s east, south, and centre.

Ukraine’s military claimed earlier that it had shot down a Russian military transport plane carrying paratroopers. The Il-76 heavy transport plane was shot down near Vasylkiv, a city 40 kilometres south of Kyiv, according to a statement from the military’s General Staff. The Russian military has not issued an official statement confirming the loss as of yet.