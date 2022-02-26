Veer Savarkar Death Anniversary: PM Modi, other leaders pay tribute

On the death anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle to pay tribute to the freedom fighter who is known as ‘Veer’ for his bravery from an early age.

‘Tributes to the great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar Ji, the epitome of sacrifice and tenacity, on his death anniversary. His life dedicated in the service of the motherland will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen’, Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in Bhagur village, Nashik district, Maharashtra, and died in Mumbai on February 26, 1966.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, Home Minister Amit Shah, among other leaders also paid respect to Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary via social media.

‘My humble tributes to the great nationalist, freedom fighter & social reformer #VeerSavarkar on his Punya Tithi today. He was a crusader against social evils like caste discrimination & untouchability. His sacrifices for the freedom of our motherland will always be remembered’, Venkaiah Naidu wrote.

Savarkar was a politician, activist, and writer. His formulation of Hindutva, a Hindu nationalist political concept, occurred while he was imprisoned in Ratnagiri in 1922. He was a prominent member of the Hindu Mahasabha. Savarkar was a vocal opponent of the Indian National Congress and the 1942 Quit India movement. He chastised the Congress party for adopting the two-nation policy.

