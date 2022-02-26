WFP and ISHA Foundation join forces to ensure ‘long-term food security’

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has teamed up with Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation to raise awareness and outreach about sustainable food and nutritional security in India. The two organizations had signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday. This leveraged WFP’s global expertise on tackling hunger with Isha Outreach’s large public engagement initiatives led by spiritual guru and founder of the Foundation, Sadhguru.

‘Each and every responsible scientist in the world, as well as UN agencies, says we have 80-100 harvests left, which equates to roughly 45-50 years of agricultural land remaining on this planet. By 2045, we will be producing 40% less food than we produce now. Our population will be 9.3 billion people,’ said Sadhguru while highlighting the importance of sustainability in agriculture.

‘The food shortages that could manifest in the next 25 years are unimaginable. Civil war would erupt throughout the world if there were a food shortage. The world we want to leave to our children is not like that,’ said Sadhguru, who was in Delhi from February 19-21. On the occasion of signing the MoU, he held a detailed conversation with the WFP’s representatives and other stakeholders on ‘One People, One Planet. One Solution – Need of the Hour’.

During his visit to the capital, he met with agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand over the issue of sustainable agriculture practices and soil conservation. Earlier this month, WFP director and country director Bishow Parajuli signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Isha Outreach director Moumita Sen Sarma, who is WFP’s representative in India.