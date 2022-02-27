Asus to launch its smartphone in India ; get the date , specifications and prices here

Mumbai: Taiwanese electronics company, Asus has announced the India launch date of its new smartphone Asus 8z. The phone will be launched in the Indian market on February 28. It will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

Asus launched Asus ZenFone 8, and ZenFone 8 Flip smartphones globally last year. These phones will debut as Asus 8z and Asus 8z Flip handsets in the Indian market. Asus cannot launch ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip with the same name in India as the Zen and ZenMobile trademarks are owned by a different company in the country.

Both the smartphones run on Android 11 and are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoCs. The two phones come with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with a 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED screen that has a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,110 nits peak brightness and support for HDR 10+.

It features a dual rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 secondary sensor. It also has a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 camera in the front for selfies and video calls., Asus 8Z will be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

Your wait for the perfect phone is over! We're bringing you unparalleled performance into a compact sleek body.

Catch India's IronMan @milindrunning talk about the #ASUS8z at its launch on 28th Feb, 12PM. Set a reminder now: https://t.co/S7fTt4PFBz #BigOnPerformanceCompactInSize pic.twitter.com/jsf3Zi2X9o — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) February 25, 2022

The smartphone is expected to cost around Rs 50,000 in India. It was priced €599 (approx Rs 50,600) in Europe.