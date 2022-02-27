Benefits of drinking buttermilk each day for weight loss, blood pressure

Buttermilk is a popular drink in India and for good reason – it is packed with nutrients. It should be consumed at least once a day.

Buttermilk (also known as chaas in Hindi) is a popular summer drink in North India. In addition to being sweet and light, it provides a number of health advantages. Whether you are lactose intolerant, trying to lose weight, or have high blood pressure, a glass of buttermilk can help.

Buttermilk has cholesterol-lowering, antibacterial, and anticancer properties. It decreases blood pressure when consumed on a daily basis. (However, this should be done with little to no salt, since it might raise blood pressure.)

It is the best thing you can drink during the hot summers because it is filled with electrolytes and plenty of water. When the sun is shining brilliantly, a glass of buttermilk a day can help you stay hydrated while also combating the heat.

If you feel like you have eaten too much, drink a glass of spiced buttermilk to help your food digest more rapidly. It is also useful for removing fats that have accumulated on the inside walls of your intestines and food system.

Buttermilk has the capacity to treat acidity with the assistance of its condiments (jeera, coriander etc.). It also soothes discomfort by cooling the stomach and lowering inflammation in the intestine lining.