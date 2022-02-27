Elon Musk helps Ukraine; SpaceX’s Starlink satellite broadband activated after Internet being disrupted

Washington: Elon Musk announced on Saturday that his company SpaceX’s Starlink satellite broadband service has been activated in Ukraine, after a Kyiv official urged him to provide his embattled country with stations.

The action came around 10 hours after Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov urged Musk to provide Starlink services to Ukraine, days after it was invaded by neighboring Russia. ‘While you try to colonize Mars- Russia is trying to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space. Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations’, Fedorov tweeted at Musk. He also called on the billionaire ‘to address sane Russians to stand’ against their government’s invasion.

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022

‘Starlink service is now active in Ukraine’, the tech-titan re-tweeted, adding ‘more terminals en route’.

The company on Friday launched a further 50 Starlink satellites and many more are slated to be put into Earth’s orbit. Starlink operates a constellation of more than 2,000 satellites that aim to provide internet access across the planet. Internet monitor NetBlocks informed earlier that Ukraine has seen a ‘series of significant disruptions to internet service’ since Thursday, when Russia launched military operations in the country.