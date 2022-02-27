Finland decides to ban Russia on its airspace in the wake of the recent war with Ukraine

Minister of Transport and Communications of Finland, Timo Harakka said in a statement on Sunday that the country is prepared to block its airspace to Russian air traffic in retaliation to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Finland’s national carrier Finnair, whose main strategy is to travel from Europe to Asia over Russia, will be severely harmed by Russia’s inevitable retaliation.

Several other European countries, like Lithuania and Latvia, have said that they will close their airspace to Russian planes, while Germany has indicated that it may do so soon.