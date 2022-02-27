India clinches series sweep win over Sri Lanka in T20I series; registers 12th consecutive victory

Dharamsala: Team India won series whitewash of 3-0 over Sri Lanka in T20I series by 6 wickets at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. With this, India registered their historic 12th consecutive T20I victory and fourth clean sweep under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, and they equalled the world record for the most successive victories.

India never found themselves in trouble while chasing the underwhelming target of 146. Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten 73, registering his third consecutive fifty to steady the run-chase after India lost Rohit Sharma & Sanju Samson early in the third and final T20I at Dharamsala. Earlier, India were off to an impressive start with Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj taking three wickets in the first six overs. Opting to bat first, visitors had the worst possible start as they lost both their openers inside the first two overs of the innings.

Indian bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to the score of 146/5 in the 20 overs. For Sri Lanka, Dasun Shanaka again played a captain inning of 74* and took visitors to a respectable total while Dinesh Chandimal scored 25. Avesh Khan took two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi grabbed one each.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 146/5 (Dasun Shanaka 74*, Dinesh Chandimal 25; Avesh Khan 2-23) vs India 148/4 (Shreyas Iyer 73*, Deepak Hooda 21; Lahiru Kumara 2/39).