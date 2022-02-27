India reports 10,273 new Covid cases and TPR at 1%

India’s daily Covid cases total dropped significantly, the Union health ministry recorded on Sunday. With the country reporting 10,273 new cases in the previous 24 hours. With the latest additions, the total number of deaths currently stands at 4, 29, 16,117, with a total of 5,13,724 deaths. According to ministry records, there were 243 deaths during this time period. The number of active cases has dropped below 1,20,000 and is now at 1,11,472. The active cases account for 0.26 %of the total caseload, according to the ministry. The country reported 11,499 infections as of Saturday.

The daily positivity rate has fallen to 1%, while the weekly positivity rate has increased to 1.26 %. According to the government, the countrywide recovery rate has risen to 98.54 %.

The total number of persons recovered is 4,22,90,921, with 20,439 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

So far, the country has given out 76.67 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as part of its nationwide vaccination campaign.