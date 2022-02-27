India to face Sri Lanka in 3rd T20I today: Predicted XI

Shimla: In cricket, India will face Sri Lanka in the 3rd and final T20I at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala today. Team India has secured the series by 2-0.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in the 2nd T20I on Saturday. India thrashed Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20-I at Lucknow on Thursday.

After T20 series, both the countries will play two tests, beginning from the 4th of next month. The first test will be played at Mohali and the second in Bengaluru.

Predicted XI:

India probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (Vice-Captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel.