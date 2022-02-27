Indian Air force Withdraws from a multilateral air exercise in UK

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will not participate in Cobra Warrior 22, a multi-national air exercise set to take place at Waddington in the United Kingdom from March 6 to 27, officials acquainted with the matter said on Saturday. According to some sources, the UK has cancelled the exercise, because of events connected to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In light of recent developments, the IAF announced on Twitter that it will not participate in the drills. The tweet, however, was eventually removed.

The exercise would feature five Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA), with IAF C-17 heavy-lifters providing transport support for introduction and de-induction. On foreign soil, the LCA has never participated in a combat exercise.

The decision to leave the drill occurred as the crisis in Ukraine grew worse, with Russian soldiers marching on Kyiv and other major cities.

It also occurred just hours after India voted no on a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.