‘Indian Embassy asks students to leave as soon as possible’: reveals a student from Ukraine

Hyderabad: The Union government has asked the Indian students in Ukraine to leave the country as soon as possible, revealed a medical student who arrived in India from the war torn country. Pranathi Prem Kumar said this to East Coast Daily. Pranathi, fifth year student of Zaporizhzhia State Medical University, Ukraine arrived India on Friday. She said that several students are still stranded in Ukraine and she is in communication with them.

She said that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine had issued an advisory for Indian students in the country before the conflict. In the advisory the Indian mission urged all to leave Ukraine temporarily. But it was affected by flight cancellation by several countries and huge demand for the tickets. The fares surged up to Rs 750,000.

Pranathi was lucky as she got a ticket in the Flydubai flight on 23-02-2022 from Kyiv to Hyderabad. She said that more than 1000 students from India are at present stranded at various places in Ukraine. More than 18000 Indian students are studying for medicine and other courses in various universities of Ukraine.

She said that Indian mission had later advised the Indians to reach the borders of Poland and Romania. But several students are unable to reach the border due to long distance. even Some of the students had walked 30kms to reach border to board Indian flights.

‘Our vice rector of Indian students Dr. Divya Sunita Raj is speaking up with the embassy, govt and various higher officials to bring the students who are struck far off to bring them back to our home land. I request the govt and officials to take quick and remedial action as soon as possible. I also pray the almighty that all my fellow students reach back homes where their parents and well-wishers are waiting to receive them’, she said to East Coast Daily.

The Union government has launched an evacuation mission to bring back Indian students. The evacuation was being organized with the joint effort of the Indian embassies in Romania, Hungary, and Poland. Earlier the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the fourth evacuation flight, carrying 198 Indians from Bucharest, Romania, departed for India on Sunday. On Saturday evening, the first evacuation flight from Bucharest, carrying 219 Indians, arrived in Mumbai. The second flight carrying 250 nationals arrived in Delhi on Saturday night. The third Air India flight, carrying 240 Indians, has also departed Budapest for Delhi.