IPL2022: Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings to play IPL first match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 opening match,on March 26, according to ANI

The source also confirmed that about 25 per cent crowd will be allowed for the initial matches of the IPL 2022.

For the initial matches, a 25% audience would be allowed,’ the source stated, ‘and the capacity can be expanded if the Maharashtra government gets its approval.’

In Mumbai and Pune, a total of 70 league matches will be contested over four international grade stadiums. The location of the playoff games will be determined later.

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will hold 20 matches, while Brabourne Stadium will host 15 matches (CCI). Twenty matches will be held at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, while 15 will be held at Pune’s MCA International Stadium.