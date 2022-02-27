Ishan Kishan hit oh head during India Vs SL 2nd T20I; Hospitalised

Dharamsala: Indian batter Ishan Kishan sustained a head injury and was rushed to a hospital in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh during the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Apart from Ishan Kishan, Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal was also rushed to the hospital after he endured a thumb injury while fielding in the same match.

‘I have been attached to the Indian team and I got information that an Indian player, who has sustained a head injury, has been brought here in the hospital. His CT scan was conducted and he has been under observation’, Dr Shubham said. ‘A Sri Lankan player has also been admitted in the hospital, after receiving a thumb injury in the second T20I. We are monitoring everything right now’, he added.

Also read: Indian player Sadia Tariq wins gold at Moscow Wushu Stars Championship

In the second T20I, Shreyas Iyer smashed a spectacular half-century before Ravindra Jadeja slammed 45 in 18 balls to help India defeat Sri Lanka in the second T20I by seven wickets on Saturday. With this win, India also sealed the two-match T20I series (2-0) with a game to go. The third T20I between both sides will be played on Sunday.