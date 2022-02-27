Madras HC allows minor boy to donate liver to his father

The Madras High Court has given its approval for a minor son to donate a part of his liver to his ailing father who needed an urgent liver transplant. Justice Abdul Quddhose of the Madurai bench recently gave the authority while accepting a writ appeal from young Vishvaadharshan Allu, who was represented by his mother Aswini Allu of Madurai.

The petitioner requested the Medical and Family Welfare Secretary, the Medical Education Director, and the Authorisation Committee for the Implementation of Human Organ Transplantation grant and the necessary approval for a ‘part liver transplantation’ to be performed urgently at the local Velammal Multi Speciality Hospital.

The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act specified in section 9(1)(b) that no human organs, tissue, or both shall be taken from the body of a minor before his death for transplantation purposes unless in the way prescribed. The authorities took an unusually long time to grant authorization since the petitioner was two months away from reaching 18 years old. Hence, the current petition has been filed.

The judge upheld the plea, pointing out that the section allowed minors to donate organs in extraordinary circumstances. As a result, the Authorisation Committee will have to take a call whether or not the petitioner can donate a portion of his liver to his sick father. The petitioner’s medical documents plainly showed that the father required a liver transplant right away.